JD Health Announces Board and Committee Members

JD Health International Inc. has provided an update on its Board of Directors, listing key executive and non-executive members, including CEO Enlin Jin and Chairman Richard Qiangdong Liu. The announcement also outlines the composition of the company’s three main committees—Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination—detailing the roles each board member will play within these groups.

