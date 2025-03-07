JD.com Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

JD.com Inc ( (JD) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information JD.com Inc presented to its investors.

JD.com Inc., a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, operates primarily in the e-commerce sector, offering a wide range of products and services to consumers in China and beyond.

In its latest earnings report, JD.com announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighted by significant revenue growth and increased profitability. The company also declared an annual cash dividend and continued its share repurchase program, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder returns.

Key financial metrics for JD.com showed a 13.4% increase in net revenues for the fourth quarter, reaching RMB347.0 billion, and a 6.8% increase for the full year, totaling RMB1,158.8 billion. Operating income saw a substantial rise, with a 319.3% increase in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. The company’s net income attributable to ordinary shareholders also grew significantly, with a 190.8% increase in the fourth quarter. Additionally, JD.com expanded its service offerings in various segments, including JD Health and JD Logistics, which contributed to its overall growth.

The company has made strategic advancements, such as upgrading its PLUS membership and expanding its logistics capabilities, to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. JD.com’s focus on environmental sustainability and social responsibility is evident in its continued investment in green technologies and job creation.

Looking ahead, JD.com remains optimistic about its growth prospects in 2025, driven by improving consumer sentiment and strategic priorities. The company aims to continue unlocking high-quality growth opportunities while maintaining its focus on profitability and shareholder value.