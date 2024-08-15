JD.com Posts Strong Profits and Share Buybacks

JD (JD) has released an update.

JD.com reported a modest revenue increase of 1.2% year-on-year in Q2 2024, with significant improvements in operating and net income, which rose to RMB 10.5 billion and RMB 12.6 billion, respectively. The company’s focus on supply chain capabilities and user experience has paid off, resulting in a robust user base expansion and improved user engagement. Additionally, JD.com has actively repurchased shares, with a total expenditure of US$3.3 billion in the first half of 2024, underscoring its commitment to shareholder value.

