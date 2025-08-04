JCurve Solutions Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

JCurve Solutions Limited ( (AU:JCS) ) just unveiled an update.

JCurve Solutions Limited has announced the issuance of 13,333,333 unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on July 18, 2026, with an exercise price of $0.075. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and providing strategic flexibility for future operations.

More about JCurve Solutions Limited

Average Trading Volume: 242,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$16.19M

See more data about JCS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

