JBS S.A. Board Meeting: Leadership Elections and Financial Review

On May 13, 2025, JBS S.A. held a board of directors meeting where key decisions were made, including the election of Jeremiah O’Callaghan as Chair and José Batista Sobrinho as Vice Chair of the Board for a two-year term. The board reviewed and approved the company’s financial statements for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, and discussed various operational and strategic updates, including liability management and committee compositions. The meeting highlighted the company’s adherence to accounting standards and the positive assessment by auditors, indicating a stable financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JBSAY) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JBS SA stock, see the JBSAY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, JBSAY is a Outperform.

JBSAY’s overall score of 70 reflects a company with solid technical and valuation metrics, bolstered by strong earnings growth in key segments. However, financial performance is mixed with concerns over leverage and cash flow volatility. The earnings call highlighted strategic initiatives and operational strengths, but ongoing challenges in certain markets and negative cash flow weigh on the score.

JBS S.A. is a leading company in the meat processing industry, primarily engaged in the production of beef, chicken, and pork products. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, and operates globally, focusing on providing high-quality protein products to meet the demands of various markets.

