JBB Builders International to Discuss Annual Results

JBB Builders International Ltd. (HK:1903) has released an update.

JBB Builders International Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for September 26, 2024, to review and potentially approve the company’s annual results for the year ending June 30, 2024, and to discuss a final dividend proposal. The meeting will involve key executives and directors of the company. This upcoming event could hold significant interest for shareholders and potential investors as it pertains to the company’s financial health and shareholder returns.

