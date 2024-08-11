JB Hi-Fi Showcases Sustainability Efforts and Commitments

JB Hi-Fi Limited (AU:JBH) has released an update.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, a renowned Australian retail giant known for consumer electronics and home entertainment, has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to responsible business practices, including diversity, community investment, and environmental initiatives like climate action and recycling. The company, with over 300 stores and a strong online presence, continues to serve various sectors and underscores its forward-looking sustainability commitments in the report.

