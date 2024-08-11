JB Hi-Fi Reports Revenue Dip and Profit Slump

JB Hi-Fi Limited (AU:JBH) has released an update.

JB Hi-Fi Limited has reported a slight revenue decline of 0.4% to $9,592.4 million, alongside a more significant drop in profit after tax by 16.4% to $438.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Shareholders received a final dividend of 103.0 cents, a special dividend of 80.0 cents, and an interim dividend of 158.0 cents. Moreover, the company’s net tangible assets per security increased to $4.37 from $3.18 the previous year.

