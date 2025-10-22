Jazz Pharmaceuticals Settles Disputes with Avadel

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( (JAZZ) ).

On October 21, 2025, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries reached a global settlement agreement with Avadel Pharmaceuticals to resolve all disputes, including ongoing patent infringement litigation. As part of the settlement, Jazz will grant Avadel licenses for its Lumryz product, while Avadel will pay royalties to Jazz and refrain from marketing certain products until 2028. Jazz will pay Avadel $90 million and waive certain royalties, expecting a pre-tax charge of approximately $90 million in Q3 2025. The agreement aims to dismiss pending legal proceedings and includes mutual releases of claims.

More about Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. The company operates in the healthcare industry, primarily offering treatments for sleep disorders, oncology, and other therapeutic areas.

Average Trading Volume: 743,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.18B

