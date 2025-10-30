Jayud Global Logistics Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A ( (JYD) ) has provided an update.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, as confirmed on October 27, 2025. The company’s Class A ordinary shares maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for ten consecutive business days, closing a compliance issue that began with a notification from Nasdaq on May 15, 2025.

Spark’s Take on JYD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, JYD is a Underperform.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A faces significant financial challenges, with negative profitability and cash flow issues being the most critical factors. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and the valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score.

More about Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A

Jayud Global Logistics Limited operates in the logistics industry, providing comprehensive logistics services. The company is based in Shenzhen, China, and focuses on offering solutions that cater to the global supply chain needs.

Average Trading Volume: 57,042

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.71M

