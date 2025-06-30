Jayud Global Logistics Limited Appoints New Auditor as of June 30, 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A ( (JYD) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, Jayud Global Logistics Limited announced a change in its auditing firm, dismissing Marcum Asia CPAs LLP and appointing Enrome LLP as the new auditor for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. The decision was approved by the company’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors. The reports from the former auditor for the past two financial years did not contain any adverse opinions or disagreements on accounting matters. However, the company had previously disclosed material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which were noted in its 20-F filing on April 22, 2025.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is a company operating in the logistics industry, providing comprehensive logistics solutions. The company is based in Shenzhen, China, and focuses on offering efficient and reliable logistics services to its clients.

