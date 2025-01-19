Jayride Group Ltd. Announces New Office Location

Stay Ahead of the Market:
An update from Jayride Group Ltd. ( (AU:JAY) ) is now available.
Jayride Group Ltd. has announced a change in the location of its registered office and principal place of business to a new address in Sydney, effective immediately. This relocation aligns with the company’s operational strategies as it continues to serve as a leading online platform for airport transfers.
More about Jayride Group Ltd.
Jayride Group Ltd. operates as a global online travel marketplace specializing in airport transfers.
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$715.7K
