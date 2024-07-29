Javelin Minerals Ramps Up Coogee Gold Exploration

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited gears up for exploration at their Coogee Gold Project, focusing on high-grade mineralisation and new target drilling, backed by recent funding efforts. The company’s strategic review of historical data has streamlined their efforts towards this promising project located near Kalgoorlie. The capital raised through a Placement and Entitlement Issue is set to finance the exploration and general working capital needs.

