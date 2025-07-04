Javelin Minerals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Javelin Minerals Limited ( (AU:JAV) ) is now available.

Javelin Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 26,075,724 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 4, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s market presence and providing additional capital for its operations, which could impact its strategic positioning in the mining sector.

More about Javelin Minerals Limited

Javelin Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and production of various minerals, catering to a diverse market that includes industries reliant on raw mineral resources.

Current Market Cap: A$12.25M

