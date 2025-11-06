Javelin Minerals Initiates Capital Consolidation and Unmarketable Parcel Facility

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Javelin Minerals Limited ( (AU:JAV) ).

Javelin Minerals Limited has announced the commencement of a capital consolidation process following shareholder approval at its recent AGM. The consolidation is being executed on a 1-for-31 basis, with the company’s shares set to resume normal trading under the ticker JAV on 13 November 2025. Additionally, the company is implementing an Unmarketable Parcel Share Sale Facility to provide liquidity for shareholders with small, untradeable parcels of shares, aiming to reduce registry and overhead costs.

More about Javelin Minerals Limited

Javelin Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker JAV.

Current Market Cap: A$780K

