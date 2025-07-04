Javelin Minerals Expands Shareholder Base with New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Javelin Minerals Limited ( (AU:JAV) ) is now available.

Javelin Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of new shares, including 26,075,724 shares to Topdrill Pty Ltd and 100,000,000 shares following the conversion of vested Class A Performance Rights. This move, executed without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, reflects the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and indicates a strategic expansion in its shareholder base.

Current Market Cap: A$12.25M

