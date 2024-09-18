JAST Launches CRM Tools for Bank of the Ryukyus

Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. (JP:4323) has released an update.

Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. (JAST) has commenced the provision of Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to Bank of the Ryukyus as part of the bank’s new Value 2023 medium-term management plan. The implementation aims to transform customer interactions and improve business efficiency through the next-generation CRM and SFA tool. The bank expects to enhance customer service and streamline processes, such as mobile communications and schedule coordination.

