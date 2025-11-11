Jasper Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. ( (JSPR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy aimed at treating mast cell-driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria and asthma.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Jasper Therapeutics highlighted ongoing investigations into unexpected efficacy results in certain study cohorts and provided updates on its clinical programs. The company also announced a successful $30 million stock offering, extending its financial runway into 2026.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a net loss of $18.7 million, with research and development expenses totaling $14.4 million and general administrative expenses at $4.8 million. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $50.9 million as of September 30, 2025. Jasper continues to enroll patients in its BEACON and open-label extension studies, with plans to report additional data in early 2026.

Jasper remains focused on resolving the anomalous results from its BEACON study and is preparing for a Phase 2b study in chronic spontaneous urticaria. The company anticipates that forthcoming data will aid in dose selection for this study, expected to commence mid-2026.

Looking ahead, Jasper Therapeutics is optimistic about the potential of briquilimab as a differentiated therapy for mast cell diseases and is committed to advancing its clinical programs while maintaining financial stability through strategic funding initiatives.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue