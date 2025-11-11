Jasper Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. ( (JSPR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy aimed at treating mast cell-driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria and asthma.
In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Jasper Therapeutics highlighted ongoing investigations into unexpected efficacy results in certain study cohorts and provided updates on its clinical programs. The company also announced a successful $30 million stock offering, extending its financial runway into 2026.
Key financial metrics from the quarter include a net loss of $18.7 million, with research and development expenses totaling $14.4 million and general administrative expenses at $4.8 million. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $50.9 million as of September 30, 2025. Jasper continues to enroll patients in its BEACON and open-label extension studies, with plans to report additional data in early 2026.
Jasper remains focused on resolving the anomalous results from its BEACON study and is preparing for a Phase 2b study in chronic spontaneous urticaria. The company anticipates that forthcoming data will aid in dose selection for this study, expected to commence mid-2026.
Looking ahead, Jasper Therapeutics is optimistic about the potential of briquilimab as a differentiated therapy for mast cell diseases and is committed to advancing its clinical programs while maintaining financial stability through strategic funding initiatives.