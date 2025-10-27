Jasper Therapeutics Advances Briquilimab Study for Chronic Urticaria

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. ((JSPR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1b/2a, Dose Escalation Trial of Safety, Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic and Preliminary Clinical Activity of Briquilimab in Adult Patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU).’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of briquilimab in adults with CSU who remain symptomatic despite treatment with H1 antihistamines and/or omalizumab. This trial is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for patients who have limited options.

The intervention being tested is Briquilimab, a drug administered subcutaneously. It is designed to assess its effects on mast cells, serum tryptase levels, and allergic skin reactivity, offering a potential new treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria.

The study follows a three-part design: Part 1 is open-label, while Parts 2 and 3 are randomized, double-blinded, and placebo-controlled. Participants are randomly allocated, and the study employs a sequential intervention model with quadruple masking, involving the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on November 21, 2023, with an estimated primary completion date in January 2025, and the last update was submitted on January 31, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

This update could influence Jasper Therapeutics’ stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance investor confidence and market position. It is essential to monitor competitor activities and industry trends for a comprehensive market analysis.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

