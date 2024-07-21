Jasper Investments Secures New Investor Deal

Jasper Investments (SG:FQ7) has released an update.

Jasper Investments Limited provides an update on their placement shares, announcing the termination of a prior agreement with Ms. Jacqueline Hughes Yap due to her personal circumstances and the immediate assumption of her S$1.7 million subscription commitment by new strategic investor Mr. Bobby Lim Chye Huat. The new agreement with Mr. Lim matches the original terms, ensuring the company’s cash and working capital position remain fortified.

