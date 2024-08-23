Jason Marine Holds EGM with Smooth Voting Process

Jason Marine Group Limited (SG:5PF) has released an update.

Jason Marine Group Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) without any pre-submitted questions from shareholders, except for those from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), which were addressed prior to the meeting. The EGM was convened with a full board of directors and shareholders in attendance, and all voting was conducted by poll with appointed agents overseeing the process. The event underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

