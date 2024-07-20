Jason Marine Eyes Growth with Strategic Expansion

Jason Marine Group Limited (SG:5PF) has released an update.

Jason Marine Group Limited has reported a 14.3% revenue increase to S$34.7 million, attributed to its expanding distribution business and forays into overseas markets, spurred by energy demands and green projects. The company is strategically growing, with a new legal entity in the Canary Islands and plans to extend into the Middle East, ensuring risks are managed and expansion is gradual. This approach aims to enhance the company’s revenue streams and market presence while focusing on comprehensive customer solutions.

