Jardine Matheson Holdings (SG:J36) has released an update.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has announced that it will issue over 1.28 million new ordinary shares as part of its scrip dividend scheme, allowing shareholders to receive shares instead of the interim dividend cash payout. These new shares are set to be admitted to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for trading on October 17, 2024.

