Jardine Cycle & Carriage Appoints New Group Finance Director

Jardine Cycle & Carriage ( (SG:C07) ) just unveiled an update.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Freddy Lee as the new Group Finance Director, succeeding Ms. Amy Hsu, who will become the Chief Financial Officer at PT Astra International Tbk, a principal subsidiary in Indonesia. This leadership change is expected to support JC&C’s ongoing strategic reviews and growth plans in both JC&C and Astra, enhancing shareholder value and financial management.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:C07) stock is a Buy with a S$34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock, see the SG:C07 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage is an investment holding company with a strategic focus in the dynamic economies of Indonesia and Vietnam. Its portfolio consists of market-leading businesses across different sectors in these countries, alongside further interests in other Southeast Asian markets.

Average Trading Volume: 166,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$12.59B

