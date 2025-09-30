Japan’s Retail Sales Plunge: Unexpected Downturn

Japan’s retail sales fell by 1.1% year-over-year, a significant drop from the previous increase of 0.4%. This marks a 1.5 percentage point decline, indicating a downturn in consumer spending.

The actual retail sales figure sharply contrasts with analyst estimates of a 1.0% increase, suggesting weaker-than-expected consumer demand. This unexpected decline is likely to negatively impact consumer goods and retail stocks, as investors reassess growth prospects. The market reaction may be more sentiment-driven in the short term, while longer-term implications could influence monetary policy expectations.

