Japan’s Industrial Output Stagnates, Surprises Analysts

Japan’s industrial production remained unchanged at -1.2% month-over-month, matching the previous month’s decline. This stability indicates a continued contraction in industrial output.

The actual result of -1.2% was worse than the analyst estimate of -0.8%, suggesting a more pronounced slowdown in industrial activity than anticipated. This unexpected decline is likely to weigh on manufacturing and export-oriented sectors, potentially leading to short-term negative sentiment in the stock market. The persistent contraction may also influence longer-term policy expectations as authorities assess measures to stimulate growth.

