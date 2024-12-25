Japaniace Co., Ltd. Revises Financial Forecasts for 2024

Japaniace Co., Ltd. (JP:9558) has released an update.

Japaniace Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2024, due to challenges in achieving expected performance, primarily attributed to a lower utilization ratio amid competitive hiring conditions. Despite these revisions, the company anticipates a 13% increase in net sales and a 17% rise in ordinary profit compared to the previous year. This adjustment reflects the company’s efforts to improve operational efficiency by focusing on hiring and training engineers.

