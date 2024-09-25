Japan Retail Investment Plans New Offerings

Japan Retail Investment (JP:8953) has released an update.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has announced plans to issue new investment units and conduct a secondary offering. The exact issue and offer prices of these units are yet to be determined, with the details to be finalized by the Board of Directors between September 30 and October 2, 2024. The offering will be underwritten in full by a syndicate, targeting investors primarily in Europe and Asia, excluding the United States and Canada.

