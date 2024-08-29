Japan Real Estate Investment Refinances Debt

Japan Real Estate Investment (JP:8952) has released an update.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation has announced a new debt financing plan to repay an existing long-term loan of JPY 5 billion due September 1, 2017, with a new JPY 5 billion loan from The Norinchukin Bank, due September 2, 2025. The new loan features an interest rate of the 3-month JPY TIBOR plus 0.060%, and will result in a JPY 7.3 billion reduction in total interest-bearing debt for the company.

