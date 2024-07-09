Japan Process Development Reports Positive Growth

Japan Process Development Co., Ltd. (JP:9651) has released an update.

Japan Process Development Co., Ltd. has shown positive growth in their recent business results, reporting an increase in net sales by 6.1% and a 7.0% rise in profit attributable to owners from May 2023 to May 2024. Despite a slight decrease in comprehensive income, the company has improved its operating profit and maintained a strong capital adequacy ratio of 81.7%. The company’s cash flows from operating activities have significantly increased, although investing and financing activities have experienced outflows.

