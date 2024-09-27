Japan Metropolitan Fund Secures Lower-Interest Refinancing

Japan Retail Investment (JP:8953) has released an update.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation has secured new refinancing terms with lower interest rates than previously forecasted, which is expected to increase profits by reducing non-operating expenses. The impact on the immediate February 2025 fiscal period is considered minor, with detailed forecasts available in a separate press release. The loans from MUFG Bank and Development Bank of Japan Inc. total ¥3.3 billion with fixed interest rates under 1% and a 7-year repayment period.

For further insights into JP:8953 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.