Japan Logistics Fund Reports Growth and Dividend

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (JP:8967) has released an update.

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. reports a positive financial performance for the six-month period ending July 31, 2024, with increases in operating revenue, income, and net income compared to the previous period. The company announced dividends per unit at 5,300 yen and maintained a strong cash position, despite a slight decrease in cash and cash equivalents by the end of the period. Future forecasts suggest a modest growth in net income and dividends per unit for January 2025, followed by a projected decrease in the latter half of the year.

