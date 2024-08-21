Japan Kyosei Group Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Fullsun International Holdings Group Co Ltd (HK:0627) has released an update.

Japan Kyosei Group Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 30, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and consider declaring an interim dividend. The meeting will be critical for shareholders looking to understand the company’s recent performance and potential distribution of profits. The current board, chaired by Executive Director Dr. Hiroshi Kaneko, includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent members.

