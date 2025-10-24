Japan Hotel REIT Reports Strong September Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Japan Hotel Reit Investment ( (JP:8985) ) just unveiled an update.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation reported strong performance for September 2025, with a notable 19.9% year-on-year increase in RevPAR, driven by high demand and pricing in the rooms department. Despite a decline in wedding revenue, the food and beverage department maintained stable revenue levels, indicating a robust operational performance across its 28 hotels.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8985) stock is a Buy with a Yen100909.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Japan Hotel Reit Investment stock, see the JP:8985 Stock Forecast page.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on owning and managing a portfolio of hotels. The company primarily invests in hotels with variable rent structures, catering to both domestic and international leisure markets.

Average Trading Volume: 16,890

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen455.2B

