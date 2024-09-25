Japan Hotel REIT Reports Strong Performance in August

Japan Hotel Reit Investment (JP:8985) has released an update.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation announced an increase in RevPAR by 12.4% for August 2024, compared to the previous year, despite a typhoon and earthquake alert. The hotel’s food and beverage sales also rose by 16.9%, indicative of strong performance across its 28 hotels with variable rent. These positive trends reflect the success of high unit-price sales strategies and effective marketing.

For further insights into JP:8985 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.