Japan Exchange Group Upgrades Financial Forecasts

Japan Exchange Group (JP:8697) has released an update.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. announces a positive revision of its consolidated earnings forecast and increased dividend payouts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, based on improved market conditions and trading volumes. The adjusted forecast suggests a 7.5% rise in net income attributable to owners, and dividends are expected to increase, with the revised forecast promising ¥33.00 per share for the second quarter and ¥17.00 for year-end. These optimistic revisions reflect both current financial trends and the company’s commitment to shareholder returns.

For further insights into JP:8697 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.