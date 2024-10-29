Japan Exchange Group Reports Growth Amid Stock Split

Japan Exchange Group (JP:8697) has released an update.

Japan Exchange Group has reported an increase in operating revenue and net income for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with figures rising by 11.5% and 3.3% respectively compared to the previous year. The company also executed a 2-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2024, impacting the calculation of earnings per share. Furthermore, the dividend payout is adjusted considering the stock split, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management.

