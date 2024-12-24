Japan Excellent Transfers Key Real Estate Assets

Japan Excellent, Inc. (JP:8987) has released an update.

Japan Excellent, Inc. has decided to transfer real estate trust beneficiary rights of the Kowa Kawasaki Higashiguchi Building and Osaka Kogin Building to Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate Co., Ltd. The transaction aims to manage portfolio risks, address tenant concentration concerns, and offset potential losses with gains from the transfer.

