Japan Excellent, Inc. Launches 4th Series Green Bonds

Japan Excellent, Inc. has announced the issuance of its 21st Series Unsecured Investment Corporation Bonds, also known as the 4th JEI Green Bonds, totaling JPY 4.8 billion with a 1.740% interest rate per annum, to be offered publicly and redeemed in 2034. The funds raised will be used to facilitate early repayment of short-term borrowings, extending the maturity of existing debt and aligning with the company’s ESG goals of financing environmentally and socially considerate properties.

