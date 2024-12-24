Japan Excellent, Inc. Changes Property Management

Japan Excellent, Inc. (JP:8987) has released an update.

Japan Excellent, Inc. has announced a change in the master lease and property management company for its Nisseki Yokohama Building, transferring responsibilities from ENEOS Real Estate Co., Ltd. to The Dai-ichi Building Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2025. This strategic move aligns with JEI’s broader management practices, as The Dai-ichi Building Co. already manages other properties for JEI.

