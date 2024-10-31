Japan Excellent, Inc. Advances in Green Building Certification

Japan Excellent, Inc. (JP:8987) has released an update.

Japan Excellent, Inc. has achieved CASBEE for Real Estate Certification, with two of its properties receiving a rank A assessment, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. Currently, 89% of JEI’s properties by leasable area are certified as green buildings, reflecting their ongoing efforts in environmental performance enhancement.

