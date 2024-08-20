Japan Airport Terminal Reports Strong Q1 Growth

Japan Airport Terminal Co (JP:9706) has released an update.

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. reported a robust financial performance for the first quarter of FY2024, with operating revenues and net income witnessing significant year-on-year growth of 42% and 73.5% respectively. The company’s financial position remains strong, with an increase in net assets and a forecast of continued revenue and income growth throughout the fiscal year. Despite positive trends, Japan Airport Terminal has not announced any changes to its dividend forecast.

