Japan Airport Terminal Co. Reports Q1 FY2025 Financial Results

Japan Airport Terminal Co ( (JP:9706) ) just unveiled an update.

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. reported its financial results for the first quarter of FY2025, showing a 5.6% increase in operating revenues compared to the previous year, despite a decline in operating and ordinary income. The company maintained its dividend forecast and showed a stable financial position, indicating resilience in its operations and a steady outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9706) stock is a Buy with a Yen8700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Japan Airport Terminal Co stock, see the JP:9706 Stock Forecast page.

More about Japan Airport Terminal Co

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. operates in the transportation infrastructure industry, primarily focusing on managing and operating airport terminal facilities. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market and is involved in providing various services and facilities to enhance passenger experiences at airports.

Average Trading Volume: 279,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen433.9B

