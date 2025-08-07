Janus International Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Janus International Group reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, noting a total revenue of $228.1 million, which is an 8.2% decrease from the same period in 2024. Despite a decline in self-storage revenues, the company saw growth in its commercial and other revenues. The net income was $20.7 million, down 25% from the previous year, and adjusted EBITDA was $49.0 million, a 24% decrease. The company repurchased $10.1 million in shares and reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, highlighting positive trends in its commercial business and international markets amidst challenges in the domestic self-storage sector.

Janus International Group’s overall stock score reflects strong technical momentum and solid financial management. While revenue challenges and macroeconomic pressures exist, the company’s strategic initiatives and confidence in future performance support a positive outlook.

More about Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies. The company operates from multiple locations in the U.S. and internationally.

