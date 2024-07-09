Janus Henderson Acquires Major Stake in Grit Real Estate

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GB:GR1T) has released an update.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Janus Henderson Group PLC now holding 6.1% of the company’s voting rights, amounting to 30,200,000 shares. This change occurred on July 4, 2024, and was formally notified to the company on July 8, 2024. The notification is in accordance with regulatory requirements and the board has confirmed the details’ accuracy.

