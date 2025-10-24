Janus Electric Releases Shares from Escrow, Enhancing Market Liquidity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ReNu Energy Limited ( (AU:JNS) ) has issued an announcement.

Janus Electric Holdings Limited announced the release of 1,193,657 fully paid ordinary shares from mandatory escrow, with plans to seek quotation on the ASX. This move does not alter the company’s issued share capital but could enhance liquidity and market presence, potentially impacting stakeholder interests positively.

More about ReNu Energy Limited

Janus Electric is an Australian innovator in heavy vehicle electrification, providing truck conversion, battery and energy as a service, along with fleet management software. The company offers a zero-emissions, full-service electrification model for the freight and logistics sector, with operations across several Australian states and a production facility on the Central Coast supporting its national strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 362,381

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.89M

