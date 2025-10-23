Janison Education Group’s 2025 AGM: Key Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Janison Education Group Ltd. ( (AU:JAN) ) is now available.

Janison Education Group Limited held its 2025 Annual General Meeting where shareholders voted on several resolutions. Key outcomes included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors Kathleen Bailey-Lord, Joanne Baker, and Stephe Wilks, all of which were carried with significant support. The renewal of proportional takeover provisions was also approved, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JAN) stock is a Hold with a A$0.21 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Janison Education Group Ltd. stock, see the AU:JAN Stock Forecast page.

More about Janison Education Group Ltd.

Janison Education Group Limited is an Australian-owned education technology company that provides online assessment solutions globally. With over 20 years of experience, Janison collaborates with governments, educators, and corporations to enhance the accessibility, efficiency, and impact of learning assessments. The company is known for powering major education programs like NAPLAN Online for the New South Wales Government, offering digital assessments to millions of learners worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 130,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$57.18M

Learn more about JAN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue