Jammu & Kashmir Bank Reports Strong Financial Growth for FY 2025

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited has reported provisional business figures for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, showing a year-on-year growth of 10.61% in total business, reaching Rs 252,779.14 crores. The bank also saw a 10.24% increase in total deposits and a 10.32% rise in gross advances, indicating a robust financial performance. However, the CASA (Current Account Savings Account) percentage saw a decline of 350 basis points, reflecting a shift in deposit composition. These figures highlight the bank’s strong growth trajectory, although the decrease in CASA percentage may suggest a need for strategic adjustments.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited operates in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services including deposits, advances, and investments. The bank primarily focuses on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the region of Jammu and Kashmir, India.

