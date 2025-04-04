James Fisher & Sons Releases 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

The latest update is out from James Fisher & Sons ( (GB:FSJ) ).

James Fisher and Sons plc has released its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024, along with the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM). These documents have been distributed to shareholders and are available on the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism. The AGM is scheduled for 13 May 2025 at the Abbey House Hotel & Gardens in Barrow-in-Furness. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, providing stakeholders with essential information about its financial performance and strategic direction.

More about James Fisher & Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc is a leading provider of unique marine solutions in the Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport sectors. The company focuses on delivering safe and innovative solutions to address complex challenges faced by industries and governments worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -1.59%

Average Trading Volume: 33,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £156.1M

For a thorough assessment of FSJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue