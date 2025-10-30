James Bay Minerals Achieves Over 95% Gold Recovery at Independence Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

James Bay Minerals Limited ( (AU:JBY) ) has shared an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited has announced successful metallurgical test results for its Independence Project in Nevada, confirming a gold recovery rate of over 95% from its high-grade skarn resource. This achievement, utilizing conventional gravity and carbon-in-leach processing with low reagent consumption, significantly de-risks the project and supports a capital-efficient processing route, enhancing the project’s potential as a high-grade, high-recovery gold operation.

More about James Bay Minerals Limited

James Bay Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in gold mining, with a significant project located in Lander County, Nevada, known as the Independence Project.

Average Trading Volume: 551,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$73.59M

For a thorough assessment of JBY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue